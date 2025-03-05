New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has undertaken various initiatives to prevent the misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime and financial fraud. Fraudsters are deploying various tactics to misuse telecom resources, said a press statement from the Ministry of Communications.

Cases have been observed where miscreants acquire Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards or other telecommunication identifiers like SMS header to send bulk SMS to citizens through fraud, cheating or personation.

It has also been observed that some persons procure SIM cards in their name and give them to others for use. Sometimes, the person to whom the SIM has been given misuses it for cyber fraud, making the original user also an offender.

It has also been observed that in some cases, SIM cards are being procured through fake documents, fraud, cheating or personation. This is an offence under the Telecommunications Act 2023. At times, it has been found that the Point of Sale has been involved in facilitating such procurements, which is tantamount to abetting in the offence.

Cases are observed where miscreants modify the telecommunication identifiers like Calling Line Identity (CLI), commonly referred to as phone number, through various means like Mobile Apps. Other telecom identifiers that uniquely define a user or a device, like IP Address, IMEI (Mobile handset identifier), and SMS headers, are also tampered with to send fraudulent messages.

All such activities violate the Telecommunication Act 2023 provisions and are considered offences under this Act. Section 42 (3) (c) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, specifically bars tampering with telecommunication identification. Further, Section 42 (3) (e) prohibits a person from obtaining subscriber identity modules or other telecommunication identifiers through fraud, cheating or impersonation. Section 42 (7) of the said Act envisages that such offences are cognizable and non-bailable, notwithstanding anything contained in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

Under Section 42(3), such offences are punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three years, a fine that may extend up to fifty lakh rupees, or both. Section 42 (6) of the act also envisages the same punishment for those who abet any offence under the Act.

The above provisions of the Telecommunications Act 2023 are meant to be a deterrence for the miscreants, ensuring a secure and safe telecom ecosystem for all citizens. DoT is steadfastly committed to preventing the misuse of telecom resources by implementing advanced solutions and policies. (ANI)

