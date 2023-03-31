Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed officials to deploy guards at mines to curb illegal mining.

While presiding over a virtual meeting of the State-Level Task Force Committee, he asked the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to keep a strict vigil on illegal mining activities, especially in Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Sonepat, Mahendergarh, Charkhi Dadri, and Bhiwani.

According to an official statement, the chief secretary directed the officers to regularly hold meetings of District-Level Task Force Committees and send their reports to the Directorate of Mining regularly.

During the meeting, the officials apprised Kaushal of the action taken by them to stop illegal mining in the state.

