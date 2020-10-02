Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Friday said that Derek O'Brien is an 'actor' who wants to show his 'talent' by visiting Hathras.

"A kind of tourism is going on. Congress first tried to go to Hathras and now other parties also want to go there. TMC wants to go there to project on media that they have a presence," Singh told ANI.

Also Read | UAE’s Burj Khalifa Lit in Tricolour With Portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi to Mark International Day of Non-Violence 2020; Watch Video.

"Derek O'Brien is a good friend of mine. He is a good actor and has to show his talent. He wants to show it in Hathras," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police at Yamuna Expressway here while they were on the way to meet the Hathras gangrape victim's family, who had died while receiving treatment in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. The Gandhis were later released.

Also Read | Keshav Prasad Maurya Tests COVID-19 Positive, UP Deputy CM Issues Confirmation On Twitter.

Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim's family. However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was "no lathi charge" on anyone.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday gave directions to suspend SP, DSP, Inspector and some others officials based on the first report of SIT which is probing the torture and alleged gangrape case of a 19-year woman in Hathras who later succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)