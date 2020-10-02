Abu Dhabi, October 2: The iconic Burj Khalifa building was lit with portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi along with the colours of Indian tricolour as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked the observance of International Day of Non-Violence 2020. On October 2 annually, the world reiterates its reverence to non-violence, which was one of the central teachings of Gandhi. International Day of Non-Violence 2020 Quotes & HD Images: Thoughtful Messages And Greetings to Share on Gandhi's 151st Birth Anniversary.

Gandhi, hailed as 'Father of India', was born on this date in the year 1869. He played the pivotal role in India's freedom struggle. While consistently leading the mass movement against the colonial British regime, Gandhi advocated for non-violence throughout his life.

His core belief in the value of ahimsa or non-violence was reflected in 1921, when the non-cooperation movement was called off by Gandhi at its peak after some of the protesters burnt down a police station.

Watch Video: Burj Khalifa Lit in Tricolour With Portrayal of Gandhi

#WATCH United Arab Emirates: Burj Khalifa illuminated with Mahatma Gandhi's image on the occasion of his birth anniversary. (Video source: Consulate General of India, Dubai) pic.twitter.com/3OTmFjVDyu — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

This year marked the 151st birth anniversary of Gandhi. While the day is observed by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence since 2007, India also observes 'Gandhi Jayanti' on this day. Citizens recall the struggle of the Mahatma, and the relevance of his teachings to this date.

