Patna (Bihar) [India], December 19 (ANI): Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday clarified that the derogatory word used by him referred to his own community and not pandits.

Manjhi told reporters here in Patna, "I used the derogatory word for our community, not for pandits. If a misunderstanding has happened, then I apologize for that."

Also Read | Karnataka: 7 Arrested for Desecrating Shivaji Maharaj's Statue in Bengaluru.

He added, "I have told members of my community that today crores of rupees are spent in the name of faith but poor people's welfare is not taking place. Earlier Scheduled Caste people did not believe in 'puja' but now a pandit comes to their house, refuses to eat but takes money." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)