New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Wednesday said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) FIR against former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain has supported the allegations raised by the Congress in the classroom construction case.

Yadav claimed that the Congress had earlier flagged serious irregularities in the construction of school classrooms and buildings during the tenure of the former Education and PWD ministers.

According to him, the FIR reflects concerns over alleged financial irregularities amounting to nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of 12,748 lecture halls.

He further said, "The Congress had raised this issue from the start. Classrooms that could have been built at a cost of around Rs 5 lakh were reportedly constructed at significantly higher costs which raised concerns of misuse of public funds."

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has filed a case against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in the construction of 12,748 classrooms under the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, an official said on Wednesday.

The alleged scam is pegged at around Rs 2,000 crore and involved awarding contracts at highly-inflated rates with classrooms in government-run schools reportedly built at Rs 24.86 lakh each, nearly five times the usual cost, the ACB said in a statement.

