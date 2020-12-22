Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday slammed the principal secretary of the state higher education department, Manish Jain, for "declining to update" him on the process of appointment of vice chancellor of Darjeeling Hills University.

Jain, according to Dhankhar, has said that he would need permission from higher authorities.

The governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, subsequently asked Jain to visit him at Raj Bhavan on December 24.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar said, "Law unto oneself stance @MamataOfficial in handling education issues is shocking. Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Shri Manish Jain, IAS declines to update stating I sought permission from higher authorities on the above, but I have not been permitted to come.

Stating that such response from Jain is unbecoming of a public servant, the governor said the conduct of the principal secretary, higher education department, outraged "applicable legal regime".

"Shri Manish Jain @MamataOfficial to indicate premise of his defiance; what made him seek permission; the nature of permission he sought from the authority; the authority from which permission was sought; the decline by the authority. Exemplary consequences must for rule of law," Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar had on December 20 appointed Rajendra Prasad Dhakal as VC of new Darjeeling Hills University, defying order of preference of a state-appointed search committee.

Before governor announced his decision to appoint Dhakal, Education minister Partha Chatterjee had tweeted the three names in order of preference and added that the list had been sent to governor for formal nod.

Chatterjee did not take calls on Tuesday evening. PTI

