Guwahati/ Imphal, May 2 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Assam and Manipur on Wednesday, an official statement said.

He will be visiting three universities during the trip to these Northeastern states, it added.

Dhankar will begin his trip with a visit to Dibrugarh University in Assam, where he will attend its 21st convocation ceremony.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli will be present at the function.

Dhankar will then visit Dhanamanjuri University in Manipur's capital Imphal.

There, he will interact with students and faculty of the university.

The vice-president will conclude this trip with a visit to the Manipur University, also in Imphal. He will interact with faculties and scientists of various central institutions across the country from there.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union MoS for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will accompany Dhankar to the two programmes.

