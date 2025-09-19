Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 19 (ANI): Dhordo village in the Kutch district of Gujarat, globally recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) as the 'Best Tourism Village', has now achieved another milestone by becoming fully solar-powered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially dedicate this achievement to the nation on September 20 during the 'Samudra Se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar.

With this development, Dhordo becomes the fourth solar village in Gujarat, joining the ranks of Modhera in Mehsana, Sukhi in Kheda, and Masali in Banaskantha, reinforcing the state's leadership in sustainable and clean energy.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, every residential electricity connection in Dhordo village has been solarised, allowing houses to generate their own power. As part of this initiative, 81 homes have been equipped with solar rooftops, adding a capacity of 177 kilowatts. The project is expected to produce 2.95 lakh units of electricity annually, bringing an estimated benefit of Rs16,064 per year to each home. Beyond reducing electricity bills, villagers will also earn from surplus power supplied to the grid. Altogether, Dhordo is projected to gain over Rs 13 lakh annually through combined savings and additional income, setting an example of clean energy-driven prosperity.

Miyan Hussain, Sarpanch of Dhordo village, shares, "Although Dhordo is a remote village, it has seen remarkable development under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. With solar rooftops now installed in every home, electricity bills will be greatly reduced, providing significant relief to the villagers. Supported by government subsidies and bank loans, the villagers have incurred minimal expenses, and this initiative has brought immense joy to our community."

Dhordo sets a benchmark in sustainable development, strengthening Gujarat's leadership in renewable power and its commitment to a greener future. (ANI)

