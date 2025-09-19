New Delhi, September 19: Pre-bookings for Apple’s iPhone 17 series in India have surpassed those of the iPhone 16 during the launch period, with the new series projected to account for 15–20 per cent of sales, as per industry sources. The pre-booking numbers for iPhone 17 indicate a potentially strong Diwali quarter for Apple, according to analysts, despite supply constraints of iPhone 17 Pro models.

The data indicated that total iPhone shipments in India are expected to surpass 5 million units in the July–September period in 2025. Apple shipped approximately 4 million iPhones in Q3 2024, with new models accounting for 10 per cent of sales. Analysts said that demand for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max is particularly high, creating the possibility of supply shortages in the early weeks of launch. iPhone 17 Series Sale Begins in India: Check Prices of iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and iPhone Air; Check Storage Options and Colours.

Base-model pre-orders for the upgraded 256 GB storage have surged, with 'Cosmic Orange' being the most sought-after colour. The base variant has been upgraded to 256GB, making it a better value proposition compared to last year’s launch, they said. iPhone 17 series will be available for purchase in India starting today. Apple’s latest lineup starts at Rs 82,900 for the iPhone 17 (256GB). The new iPhone Air, a slimmer model, begins at Rs 1,19,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is priced at Rs 1,34,900.

At the top end, the iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) comes in at Rs 1,49,900. Retailers indicate that base models will be widely available, while Pro and Pro Max allocations are significantly limited, comprising only about 10 per cent of typical deliveries. This scarcity is leading to black-market premiums of 10–20 per cent. Analysts noted that the iPhone 16 was India’s highest-selling model in H1 2025, driving 96.50 per cent growth in the premium smartphone segment. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air Retail Installations Draw Audience Attention Amid Long Queues at Apple Mumbai BKC Store.

Apple has recently opened two new stores in Bengaluru and Pune as part of its retail expansion in India, anticipating it to be the next key market. In Apple's largest overseas market, China, sales grew by only 4.4 per cent in the June quarter following two years of declines. India is also becoming central to Apple’s manufacturing plans, with one in every five iPhones now being produced in the country.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2025 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).