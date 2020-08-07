Dhubri, Aug 7 (PTI) The office of the Dhubri deputy commissioner in lower Assam will remain closed for the next two days while the office of the Food Civil Supply and Consumers Affairs Department for a week, following two people testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

In view of the detection of two COVID-19 cases among the staff of the FCS & CA branch on the second floor of the DC's office, an order by the deputy commissioner stated that no employees will come to office on Saturday and Sunday even in case of emergency work considering the stringent prohibitory measures.

The measures include proper sanitisation of the entire office building twice over the next two days, the order stated.

The order, which came into force with immediate effect, also directed all officers and staff members of the deputy commissioner's office to get themselves tested for COVID-19 before August 9.

