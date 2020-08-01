Panaji (Goa) [India], August 1 (ANI): Opposition leader Digambar Kamat on Saturday welcomed Goa governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to keep the Raj Bhavan Project on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the opposition leader informed on Saturday.

"It is the responsibility of every government to set its priorities. Giving basic comforts to the needy must top the agenda of every effective administration. I welcome the decision of Hon'ble Governor of Goa to keep the new Raj Bhavan project on hold. Economic revival is the need of the hour," the statement from Kamat read.

Also Read | Amar Singh No More: Anil Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Other Celebs Offer their Condolences.

Earlier on Saturday, the Goa Raj Bhavan, in a statement, described the state government's proposal to construct a new Raj Bhavan complex as an "irrational and imprudent" one, especially in at a time when the state exchequer is under financial strain on account of the pandemic.

"The Governor feels that any new capital work would entail unnecessary additional financial burden on the state exchequer thereby exacerbating the economic distress of the state. Therefore it is clarified that as of now, there is no proposal for the construction of anew building for Raj Bhavan. The project would be taken up only when the finances of the state improve," the statement said. (ANI)

Also Read | Visakhapatnam Crane Collapse Incident: Rajnath Singh Expresses Grief Over Loss of 11 Lives; Departmental Inquiry Ordered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)