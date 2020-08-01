Visakhapatnam, August 1: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives after a crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam. A total of 11 people were killed in the tragic incident. A Departmental Enquiry Committee has been set up to probe the matter.

The Defence Minister in a tweet said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident at HSL facility, Vishakhapatnam. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Departmental Enquiry Committee has been instituted to establish the causes leading to the accident." Visakhapatnam: Crane Crashes at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, 11 Dead.

Tweet by Rajnath Singh:

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident at HSL facility in Vishakhapatnam(AP). My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Departmental Enquiry Committee has been instituted to establish the causes leading to the accident. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, the crane collapsed during the trial of load-testing trials. At HSL at Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam. Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand said, "A new crane was being commissioned. Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation. We've also ordered inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard & also a high-level committee from administration."

After the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action in the matter. The HSL is a government is involved in shipbuilding and submarine construction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).