Machilipatnam (AP), Oct 1 (PTI) A direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai will be started from October 29, officials announced in the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting held on Saturday.

The meeting was held at Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district. The panel also discussed several key issues that were affecting passengers, such as baggage delivery.

The committee chairman and Machilipatnam MP Bala Showri V reviewed aspects like the ongoing development work at airports, including the modernisation of the new terminal, passenger facilities, and a new proposal for constructing a community hall.

The committee decided to commence a direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai, which will be started October 29 onwards. The flight will operate twice a week.

Flights from Vijayawada to Mumbai, and from Vijayawada to Varanasi, already in operation, will be reconsidered.

An additional flight from Vijayawada to Delhi will also be started soon, it was decided in the meeting.

Ranjith Basha, Krishna district Collector, P Jasuva, SP Krishna district, and Airport Director participated in the meeting. TDS

