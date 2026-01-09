Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government would see the orders of the High Court on Panchayati Raj polls, and will discuss it with the same court to understand the relevance of the Disaster Management Act, which is already imposed.

Speaking to reporters on the issue here, Sukhu said, "Earlier, the understanding was that elections would be held after the children's examinations were over, but this is now a matter of legal interpretation. The High Court decisions that are coming are arbitrary. The law is not being interpreted correctly, and arbitrary decisions are also being taken. This is my belief."

"The Disaster Management Act has been imposed. Under it, if any situation arises, all possible consequences have to be examined in advance. The kind of decision that has come, whatever legal action needs to be taken, we will take it," the CM said.

He also said that the state government was exploring the possibility of understanding the relevance of the Disaster Management Act.

Sukhu added, "I am not talking about going to the Supreme Court. The real question is whether the Disaster Management Act enacted by the Parliament of India has any meaning or not. Does the Disaster Management Act that has been imposed have any legal sanctity or not? Does it matter or not? We are exploring these possibilities."

He said the Himachal Pradesh government wanted to conduct Panchayat elections in a way that there were no issues anywhere.

"We want the Panchayat elections to be conducted by the Panchayati Raj authorities in such a manner that there are no problems anywhere. Earlier, when elections were held in January, they used to be conducted in December. In Shimla areas, snowfall used to occur, and schools would be closed, while in lower areas, schools would remain open," Sukhu said.

"We will study all aspects of what meaning the Disaster Management Act still holds and what its interpretation is. We will go to the High Court and seek clarity on this. We will discuss this matter in detail," he added.

This follows the Himachal Pradesh High Court directing the State Election Commission to ensure that elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) are conducted at the earliest, and in any case before April 30. (ANI)

