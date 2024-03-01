New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Disaster Recovery (DR) Centre of Delhi High Court is going to be inaugurated at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on March 2, 2024, by Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala, Chief Justice, Madras High Court and Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Judge, High Court of Delhi & Chairman, IT and AI Committee.

The event will also be attended by members of the Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Committee of the High Court of Delhi and companion judges of the Madras High Court.

Also Read | Bengaluru Blast: Use of IED Suspected, Locals Spotted Movement of 'Suspicious' Persons Before Explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield Area (Watch Videos).

The Delhi High Court made a paradigm shift in its functioning after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, augmented its various ICT-enabled services, and introduced several new e-initiatives in order to ensure seamless and uninterrupted functioning of the justice delivery system unhindered by any restraint in times of crisis.

The Delhi HC, under the aegis of the Information Technology Committee, has taken a momentous decision to install and commission one unit of high-end NetApp Network-Attached Storage (NAS) at the Server Room (within the premises of the Court in Delhi) and the second unit of NAS at its Disaster Recovery (DR) Centre at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Saree Clash: Couple in Agra Seek Divorce After Woman Refuses To Wear Saree of Husband’s Choice.

It is approximately 2575 kilometres away from Delhi, in a different seismic zone with the facility of live and regular backup and smooth connectivity, so that in case of inaccessibility of onsite NAS/data due to any unforeseen circumstances, the NAS installed at DR Centre at Madurai could be used instantly, and all the courts of the High Court of Delhi could immediately start their functioning remotely by connecting from DR Centre, and the wheels of justice keep moving on uninterrupted for the benefit of lawyers, litigants, and the public at large.

The DR Centre at Madurai for High Court of Delhi will have live backup of all the data and applications/software of this Court and as such, it will ensure the safety and security of the data and applications/software of the Delhi High Court in the event of any untoward incident within the premises of the Court in Delhi as well as any cyber security breach.

The DR Centre for Delhi High Court is very crucial, as it makes sure that all the the courts of the High Court of Delhi can continue their functioning even in the face of disasters such as natural calamities, cyber attacks, or infrastructure failures.

This helps maintain access to critical data and services, allowing the courts to function without prolonged downtime. In the event of a disaster, a well-implemented DR centre can facilitate a quick and seamless transition to backup systems. This minimises downtime, ensuring that court proceedings and services can resume promptly.

NAS is a high-end safe and secure storage device attached to a network that allows data to be accessible from multiple authorised users and devices, can connect to the network via standard Ethernet and provides a single access point for storage, making data continuously available to all the concerned users/stakeholders to collaborate and work effectively, regardless of where they are located.

The NetApp NAS of the High Court of Delhi is an advanced data storage solution, solidifying its commitment to top-tier technology, includes the All Flash AFF A400 (200 TB usable) and Object Storage (Storage Grid SG 100) with an impressive 1PB usable capacity.

Noteworthy features encompass a swift 12 Gbps read performance, catering to the Court's need for simultaneous data access. This state-of-the-art solution introduces efficient data management through tiering, archival, data versioning and immutable data retention capabilities, enabling the court to optimise storage resources effectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)