India News | Disorder, Distrust, and Chaos: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Centre over NEET Paper Leak Row

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 11 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, calling the examination system under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government a "symbol of disorder, distrust and chaos."

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that at least four instances of NEET paper leaks have taken place in recent years, including in 2016, 2021, 2024 and 2026. He further cited allegations emerging from Sikar in Rajasthan, where a handwritten "guess paper" was reportedly circulated before the examination, claiming that a large number of questions matched the actual NEET paper.

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"The examination system under the Modi government has become a complete symbol of disorder, distrust, and chaos. At least 4 NEET papers have leaked so far - 2026, 2024, 2021, 2016! In Sikar, Rajasthan, a handwritten "guess paper" is available before the exam, out of which 135 questions directly matched the actual NEET paper. This was being sold openly and rampantly, and the central government had no inkling of it?" Kharge's X post read.

Kharge accused the government of "endangering the future of millions of students." He also charged the ruling party with "protecting the paper leak mafia".

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"Toying with the future of millions of youth has become a habit for the BJP. This incompetent government doesn't provide jobs, it rigs recruitment exams, it protects the paper-leak mafia, and once caught, it gets busy with cover-ups !!" the post further read.

https://x.com/kharge/status/2053832705104916621

His remarks come amid an ongoing investigation by the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) into allegations of malpractice related to NEET. According to officials, a "guess paper" containing around 410 questions is under scrutiny. Authorities are examining claims that nearly 120 questions from this set matched the Chemistry section of the actual examination.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Vishal Bansal said the document had reportedly been in circulation among students weeks before the exam. However, he clarified that the investigation is still at an early stage and no arrests have been made so far.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday stated the alleged irregularities linked to the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, following action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG).

In a post on X, NTA said that the exam of May 3 was conducted under "full security protocol" across all centres.

NTA stated that the question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles bearing unique, traceable watermark identifiers. Examination halls operated under AI-assisted CCTV monitoring from a central control room, with biometric verification of every candidate and 5G jammers in operation.

The agency said it received inputs on alleged malpractice on May 7, which were forwarded to central agencies for verification on May 8. It added that the matter is under investigation.

"NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry... whatever the agencies determine will be disclosed as per procedure," the statement said. (ANI)

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