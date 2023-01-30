New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was "shocked and disturbed" by the death of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and offered her deepest condolences to his family members.

Das died on Sunday after he was shot allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector in Odisha's Jharsuguda district. The accused policeman is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

"Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kishore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers," Murmu tweeted.

