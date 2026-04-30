India News | DK Shivakumar Directs GBA, BDA to Take Precautionary Steps After 7 Died in Wall Collapse Amid Heavy Rain in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to carry out precautionary measures after seven individuals lost their lives after a hospital wall collapsed in Bengaluru amid heavy rain.

In a letter addressed to the officials of GBA, Shivakumar on Wednesday appealed for the immediate identification and removal of the trees and branches which are in the process of falling to ensure public convenience.

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"There was a hailstorm in Bengaluru city this evening, and due to the intensity of the rain, trees/branches have broken and roads have been blocked in many places. This has caused damage to public and other properties and has caused disruption to public traffic. In addition, there is a possibility of tree branches breaking and falling in many places. Therefore, it has been advised to immediately identify such trees/branches that are in the process of falling and remove them as a precautionary measure so that the public is not inconvenienced. It has been instructed to obtain fire and police protection if necessary for the said clearance work," he wrote in the letter.

In a separate letter addressed to the BDA, THE Deputy CM highlighted that seven people died after a hospital wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru. To avoid future mishaps, he directed the BDA to form teams to remove the walls or frames which are in the process of falling down.

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"Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms lashed Bengaluru city this evening, and it is unfortunate that 7 people died when a wall of a hospital collapsed due to the intensity of the rain. Due to the intensity of the rains, property appears to be damaged in many places. Hence, immediately form teams zone-wise and immediately remove the walls/frames which are in the process of falling down. Identify and give instructions to all the commissioners to take alert action in case of a disaster. I have instructed you to personally report on the action taken regarding the said work," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad distributed compensation cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of seven deceased on Thursday at the Central City Corporation Commissioner's Office Hall, as per the directions of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

Central City Corporation Commissioner K. Harish Kumar and Additional Commissioner (Development) Daljit Kumar were also present on the occasion

Seven individuals were killed, including three children, after a wall of the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital compound in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar area collapsed on Wednesday. (ANI)

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