India News | DL-WEATHER  Mercury Above 42 Deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The mercury remained above 42 degrees Celsius in most parts of the national capital on Tuesday and the heat is likely to continue for another three days, according to the weather department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The weather station at Pusa recorded the maximum temperature at 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 38 and 71 per cent.

A partly cloudy sky is likely on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 42 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather department said.

The weatherman said the mercury will hover above 40 degrees Celsius for the next two-three days, before light rains bring relief from the heat.

