Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): Chennai based Agni News Service on Monday released an opinion poll projection for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. In its survey, Agni News Survey has projected that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the DMK alliance is likely to secure 44.9% of the vote and win 180 of the 234 constituencies in the state.

The survey further projects that with 38.5% of the vote, the AIADMK alliance is expected to win 54 constituencies and suffer another major defeat failing to win even a single seat in the Chennai region and securing only 2 seats in the Central region.

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Cine Star Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has been projected to secure 9.7% of the vote while Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi is likely to get 4.8% vote share with other parties at 2.1%.

According to the survey, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay and Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman are likely to face defeat in the upcoming elections.

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According to the Agni News Services survey, DMK leader and incumbent CM M.K. Stalin has the highest Chief Ministerial influence, while Edappadi Palaniswami lacks such influence

Sharing a breakup of the region-wise prediction, Agni News projected that in the Southern region, out of 58 constituencies, the DMK alliance is leading in 42, while the AIADMK alliance is ahead in 16. In the Central region, out of 37 constituencies, the DMK alliance leads in 35, and the AIADMK alliance in 2. In the Western region, out of 50 constituencies, the DMK alliance is ahead in 32, while the AIADMK alliance leads in 18.

In the Northern region, out of 52 constituencies, the DMK alliance leads in 35, and the AIADMK alliance in 17. In the Chennai region, out of 37 constituencies, the DMK alliance is leading in 36, while the AIADMK alliance leads in just 1.

Adressing the press at the Chennai Press Club, R. Suresh Kumar, CEO of Agni News Services, claimed that members of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are living in a "fantasy world," and predicted that Vijay would lose, finishing second in Perambur. He also stated that Seeman, Chief Coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, would lose in Karaikudi.

He further said that women are satisfied under the DMK government, and that more than 60% of women voters are expected to support the DMK in this election. He claimed that the welfare schemes implemented by the DMK government for women have had a significant impact, and that 49% of women consider Tamil Nadu a safe state. He also claimed that the ₹5,000 financial assistance provided by the government has had a major impact among women.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)