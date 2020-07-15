Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin has called a meeting of MPs, MLAs and district secretaries at 10 am on Thursday to discuss various issues including hike in power tariff and coronavirus pandemic issue.

The party leaders will attend the meeting via video conferencing.

It is to mention that DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Chennai on June 10. (ANI)

