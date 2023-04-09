Chennai(Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 ( ANI): Praise for Prime Minister Modi came on Sunday from an unexpected quarter when DMK leader and a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri constituency S. Senthilkumar lauded him for very good at 'politricks' and said many congress leaders had to learn from it.

"POLItricks is all about Perception. And this Man is bloody very good at it. Never ever misses to Capitalise/(create) the given opportunities each and every time," Senthilkumar tweeted along with a picture of the prime minister folding his hands to say Namaste to a woman and a man taken during his recent Tamil Nadu visit.

Senthilkumar's tweet comes at a time when DMK leaders and those of the BJP are indulging in political mud-slinging. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin recently made several accusations against the BJP-led central government including that of undermining federalism through governor R N Ravi whom Stalin alleged deliberately sat on bills. DMK is one of the main opposition parties which seek a united front against BJP nationally. (ANI)

