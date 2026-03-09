Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s State Conference will be held on Monday at Siruganur along the Tiruchirappalli-Chennai National Highway across nearly 400 acres, with an additional 200 acres designated for vehicle parking.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will hoist the party flag on a 110-foot flagpole and is likely to announce six major declarations for the state.

Around ten lakh people are expected to participate in the 12th State Conference. To seat participants in sections of about 5,000 people each, around three lakh chairs have been arranged.

Before the 2021 Assembly elections, Stalin had conducted a similar conference at the same venue and announced key election promises and schemes. DMK members believe that this conference will once again serve as a launching point for the party to retain power.

DMK Principal Secretary and Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said the conference will begin at 3 pm, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin will hoist the party flag at around 5:30 pm to formally inaugurate the conference.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 in Trichy.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on a 22-acre site near Edamalaipatti Pudur. The venue is located near the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and is approximately 5 kilometres from the Trichy International Airport.

BJP Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagendran told reporters, "The NDA public meeting in Tiruchirappalli would be conducted on the scale of a major conference, with participation expected to exceed five lakh people.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the incumbent MK Stalin-led Secular Progressive Alliance will look to win against the BJP-AIADMK-led NDA. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively.

While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)

