New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued a tender for outsourcing of train operators on the Violet and Yellow Lines, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the tender pertains to outsourcing only personnel who will be operating the trains on Line 6 (Violet Line) and Line 2 (Yellow Line) once its current outsourcing contract expires next year.

All other activities of these lines will remain with the DMRC only. This is on the same pattern as what is prevalent today on the Yellow Line, they said.

At present, the tender has only been floated and will take time to finalise. All personnel involved in driving the trains will be trained and certified by the DMRC beforehand, the official said.

A tender was floated for the Red Line for a similar process in October this year. However, the same was discharged due to technical reasons, they said.

The DMRC will maintain overall supervision of the operations, it said.

The existing DMRC staff of train operators will be deployed suitably in trains to provide troubleshooting, major faults handling, rescue operations and emergencies and counselling of private staff engaged in train operations, the officials said.

The Violet Line links Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabgarh in Haryana. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

