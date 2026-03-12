Mumbai, March 12: Gold prices in India recorded a slight rise on Thursday, March 12, 2026, as investors continued to track global economic signals, currency movements and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Domestic bullion markets followed international trends while fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar also influenced precious metal prices. Check the latest gold prices in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Retail demand across major jewellery markets remained moderate as elevated price levels kept some buyers cautious. However, safe haven demand for gold continued due to ongoing global uncertainty and geopolitical developments. Analysts say gold may remain volatile in the short term as traders closely monitor inflation data, interest rate expectations and currency movements. Gold Rate Today, March 11, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest market averages, 24 carat gold is trading at around INR 1,63,310 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,49,700 per 10 grams in most major cities.

Local fluctuations in select markets were observed due to dealer pricing, regional demand patterns and transportation costs.

City wise prices remained largely similar across metros and tier two cities, with slight variations seen in eastern markets such as Kolkata. Gold Prices and Silver Prices Today, March 10, 2026: Yellow Metal Rebounds to INR 1,62,380; Silver Jumps by INR 10,000.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures traded in a narrow range as investors monitored global economic signals, the strength of the US dollar and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - March 12, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Mumbai INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Chennai INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Kolkata INR 1,49,100 INR 1,62,650 Bengaluru INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Hyderabad INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Ahmedabad INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Jaipur INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Lucknow INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Bhopal INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Srinagar INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Jodhpur INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Noida INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Ghaziabad INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310 Gurugram INR 1,49,700 INR 1,63,310

Overall, gold prices in India edged slightly higher on March 12, 2026, supported by global uncertainty and safe haven demand. Analysts say gold may remain volatile in the near term as investors track inflation data, currency fluctuations and geopolitical developments in West Asia.

Buyers planning purchases are advised to check real time local rates, as final retail prices may vary depending on taxes, making charges and jeweller margins.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).