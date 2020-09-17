Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A physician was found hanging at his house in Khudda village under Chapar police station limits here, police said on Thursday.

Dr Sartaj's body was found hanging on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi 70th Birthday: Siddaramaiah Hits Out at Prime Minister on His Birthday, Calls It 'National Unemployment Day'.

His family said Sartaj was worried over some issue which was not yet immediately known, police claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)