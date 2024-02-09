Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) A doctor was dismissed from service on Friday after a video of his pre-wedding photo shoot held inside an operation theatre of a government-run hospital in Karnataka's Chitradurga district went viral on social media, officials said.

A controversy had erupted after a video went viral on social media showing the photo shoot, themed on medical procedures, of the contract-based physician at the district hospital in the Bharamasagar area.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the doctor who conducted a pre-wedding shoot in the operation theatre of Bharamasagar government Hospital in Chitradurga has been dismissed from service.

"Government hospital exist for the health care of people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors. All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per government service rules," he said in his post.

"I have already instructed the doctors and staff concerned to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals," he added.

The minister further said everyone should focus on performing the duty knowing that the facilities provided by the government to such medical facilities are for health care of the common people.

In the video, the doctor could be seen performing a "surgery" on a patient, while his partner was assisting him. At the end of the video, the man who acted as a patient on whom the surgery was being performed was seen sitting up "post-operation". The video also showed people with cameras and lights present in the operation theatre for the pre-wedding shoot.

