New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The Election Commission has received documents of 98.2 per cent of electors in Bihar with eight days left in the Claims, Objections and Documents period of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state, the ECI said on Sunday.

According to the press note by the ECI, as per information received from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, from June 24 to August 24, 2025, in 60 days, 98.2 per cent of persons have submitted their documents.

This means an average of about 1.64 per cent per day. There are still eight days to go till September 1, with just 1.8 per cent of electors remaining for submission of the documents.

The exercise to collect their documents with the help of BLOs and volunteers is going on. Thus, just like the collection of Enumeration forms, work related to the collection of documents is also likely to be completed before time.

In line with the orders of SIR dated June 24, verification of documents is also being done concurrently by the concerned 243 EROs and 2,976 AEROs.

Out of 7.24 crore electors in the draft rolls, 0.16 per cent of Claims and Objections have been received so far. Ten from the BLAs of 12 Recognised Political Parties in Bihar, NIL by persons who are not Electors of that Assembly Constituency and 1,21,143 by Electors within their Assembly Constituency, ECI stated.

According to the ECI, 3,28,847 new electors who have attained the age of 18 years and above on July 1 or will attain the age of 18 years and above on October 1 have also submitted their Form 6 and Declaration.

The SIR of Bihar is on schedule. The decision on all the claims and objections received, and verification of eligibility documents, is to be completed by the concerned EROs/AEROs by September 25, and after final checking, the Final Electoral Rolls are to be published on September 30. (ANI)

