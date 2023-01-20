Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 20: After the newly-operational Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express was found filled with thrash, Railways has appealed to the passengers to keep the 'prestigious' train clean and use dustbins meant for throwing garbage.

According to Railways, the new Vande Bharat express which reached Visakhapatnam was found filled with filth and trash. The coaches were found to be very dirty even after the onboard housekeeping staff attended at regular intervals. Vande Bharat Express Train’s Sleeper Version Will Be Designed To Travel at 220 km per Hour, Say Officials.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Waltair Division said the negligence, laxity and no social responsibility are how the esteemed passengers handle the wonderful facilities provided in the Vande Bharat express. He said commuters are leaving the objects like bottles, paper cups, ice creams etc throwing them everywhere.Reacting to the situation, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy appealed to passengers to keep the prestigious Vande Bharat express clean and use dustbins meant for throwing garbage.

"Cleanliness is the act of keeping yourself and your surroundings clean. Citizens are too responsible for keeping their premises clean and it is our property. The attitude and mindset needed to be changed. Our motto of Swachch Rail-Swachch Bharat cannot be fulfilled with such comportment. Cooperate with Railways to serve you better. Don't be bitter. stop the litter," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the latest Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on January 15. This is the eighth such train to be launched by the Indian Railways.

During the occasion, Union Railway Minister Ashwini said the designs of Vande Bharat trains are better than that of an aeroplane and it can provide the most comfortable travelling experience.

Addressing the gathering, Railways Minister Vaishnaw said, "Vande Bharat is an outstanding train. It can travel 0-100 km in 52 seconds, whereas other trains in the world take 54 to 60 seconds. The designs of Vande Bharat are even better than that of an aeroplane. It can provide the most comfortable travelling experience."

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam, is the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. Viral Video: Man Barges In Hyderabad-Vizag Vande Bharat Express for Selfie, Gets Stuck Till Vijaywada.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. Railways said that it will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

