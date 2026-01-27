India is set to face New Zealand in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, 28 January 2026. Having already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, Suryakumar Yadav’s side enters the penultimate fixture aiming for a clean sweep. Yashasvi Jaiswal Singing Border 2 Song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Viral Video Sparks Social Media Humour.
The match, which begins at 19:00 IST, serves as a crucial final opportunity for both teams to settle their combinations before the T20 World Cup commences next month. While India’s top order has been in record-breaking form, New Zealand will be desperate for a victory to regain confidence after three consecutive defeats.
Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast
Cricket fans can expect an uninterrupted game, as the weather forecast for Visakhapatnam is highly favourable. According to the latest data for Wednesday:
Sky Conditions: Sunny during the day and clear at night.
Rain Probability: 0% chance of precipitation throughout the match hours.
Temperature: A high of 28°C is expected, dropping to a low of 19°C by the late evening.
Humidity: 59%, which is typical for coastal evenings in the region.
Wind: A gentle 9 mph breeze from the southeast will prevail.
Visakhapatnam Weather Updates Live
ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report
The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is historically known for its "belter" of a pitch. The surface is expected to be flat, offering consistent pace and bounce that allows batsmen to play their shots with ease. No IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan Cricket Board Likely To Boycott Match Against India After Bangladesh's Forced Exit.
While high scores are anticipated, recalling the 209-run chase India achieved here against Australia in 2023, the large boundaries may offer some reprieve for the bowlers. Spinners could find some purchase as the game progresses, but the fast outfield means any well-timed shot is likely to reach the fence.
India’s dominance in this series was highlighted in the third T20I at Guwahati, where Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav chased down 154 in just 10 overs. New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, has struggled to contain the Indian hitters and will likely consider changes to their bowling attack to find a breakthrough on Vizag’s batting-friendly track.
