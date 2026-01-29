Vikarabad, January 29: In a shocking incident from Telangana’s Vikarabad district, a young nurse allegedly poisoned her parents to death after they opposed her relationship and plans for a love marriage. The accused, identified as Nakkala Surekha, a BSc Nursing graduate in her early 20s, worked at a private hospital in the district. Police said Surekha had been in a relationship for some time and was determined to marry her partner, but her parents strongly objected, leading to frequent quarrels at home. Neighbours told investigators that tensions within the family had been escalating for several months.

According to the police, Surekha allegedly stole four vials of poison, each measuring 2.5 ml, from the hospital where she was employed. In a premeditated act, she reportedly administered a high dose of the substance to both her parents, injecting her mother intramuscularly and her father intravenously. Soon after, the parents collapsed and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead. UP Rocked by Triple Murder: Man Kills Parents and Sister With Axe Over Land Dispute in Ghazipur, Flees; Police Launch Manhunt.

Medical reports later confirmed the presence of toxic substances in their bodies, prompting suspicion and a detailed investigation. During questioning, Surekha allegedly confessed to the crime.

Telangana Nurse Kills Parents Over Love Marriage Opposition in Vikarabad

Telangana nurse k!lls parents by injecting heavy anaesthetics after they refused to let her marry her lover. pic.twitter.com/LVgQMCdysa — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 29, 2026

Sub-divisional Police Officer N Srinivasa Reddy said the accused was deeply upset over her parents’ opposition to her relationship and took the extreme step in a moment of anger. “We are investigating how she procured the poison and syringes. Strict legal action will be taken,” he said. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing His Mother With Perfume Bottle After Heated Argument Over Delay in Marriage.

Police have registered a case of double murder. Surekha was arrested, produced before a magistrate, and remanded to judicial custody. Senior officials said further investigation is underway to determine whether she had any accomplices or external assistance, with her phone records and contacts currently under scrutiny.

