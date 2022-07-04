Rishikesh, Jul 4 (PTI) To clamp down begging in Uttarkhand's winter capital Dehradun, the district magistrate on Monday asked officials to take all steps necessary to put an end to the activity in the district.

Also Read | Wheat Procurement Under the Central Pool in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 is Going … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

DM R Rajesh Kumar who held a meeting with officials in this regard said stern legal action will be taken against anyone found begging in the district.

Terming the act as a "social stigma", he said the practice must be brought to an end.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Is Likely in Madhya Pradesh, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Next 24 Hours.

"Begging is like a curse in a civilised society. Begging in streets and public places is not just a crime but it also brings shame to humanity," he said.

The District Magistrate has also constituted a task force at the district level to identify beggars.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)