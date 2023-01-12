Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday asked officials to draft a document on Shree Mata Chintpurni temple to make pilgrims aware about its religious and glorious history.

Agnihotri was interacting with district officers in Una on Thursday.

He directed officials to prepare proposals of new projects for the development of the district. He asked the PWD department to prepare detailed reports of developmental projects on priority, according to a statement.

Agnihotri directed all the SDMs to inspect the damage caused to public property by the mining mafia and instructed the police and mining department to deal strictly with the culprits, it said.

Directions were also issued to launch massive awareness campaigns to curb the drug menace in the district, the statement said.

He directed the administration to identify and create land banks and also to prepare a list of illegal encroachments on the government land.

He also directed all the officers of the Transport department to inspect the Volvo buses plying without valid permits and evading taxes.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing the delegation of the Theog Assembly constituency said the motto of the state government was to provide minimum government and maximum governance to ensure nurturing development-friendly environment besides equitable and balanced growth of all the sectors.

