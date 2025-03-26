Balasore (Odisha) Mar 26 (PTI) India Wednesday successfully flight-test of indigenously-developed Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VLSRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of the Odisha, defence sources said.

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy conducted test launching of the VLSRSAM.

The flight-test was carried out from a land-based vertical launcher against a high-speed aerial target at very close range and low altitude. It has established the Near-Boundary-Low Altitude capability of the missile system.

“During the test, the target was completely destroyed by the missile executing the high turn rate required for engaging targets at very close range, and establishing the missile's agility, reliability & pin-point accuracy,” a defence statement said, adding that the test was conducted with all weapon system elements deployed in combat configuration.

These elements, including missile with indigenous Radio Frequency seeker, Multi-Function Radar and Weapon Control System, have performed as per expectations.

The performance of the system was validated by the flight data captured by various Range Instruments developed by ITR Chandipur.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry and termed the missile system as proof of India's strong design and development capabilities in defence R&D.

It will be an excellent force multiplier for the Indian Navy, he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy & associated teams on this successful flight test.

Kamat, also the DRDO Chairman, stated that the missile, equipped with modern technologies, will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces.

Prior to test launch of the missile, as a safety measure, the district administration of Balasore shifted residents of six villages living within 2.5 km radius of the launch pad- III of ITR, Chandipur, to nearby three shelter centers.

The number of temporarily evacuated people estimated to be 3200 who were compensated by the district administration as per the government guidelines, said a revenue official.

Fishermen in the Bay of Bengal adjacent to Chandipur test range also were warned not to venture in the sea during the launch time.

