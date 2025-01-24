Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced an achievement through a social media post on January 24, 2025. DRDO successfully conducted a flight test of its indigenously developed “Air Droppable Container” in collaboration with the Indian Navy. The test was carried out using a P8I aircraft. The "Air Droppable Container" is designed to deliver emergency supplies and critical equipment at sea during peacetime and combat operations. ISRO Gaganyaan Mission: Indian Space Agency Dispatches Crew Module for First Uncrewed Mission of G1 After Succesfully Completing Liquid Propulsion System.

DRDO Successfully Tests ‘Air Droppable Container’ With Indian Navy

Indigenously developed “Air Droppable Container” was successfully flight tested from P8I aircraft by DRDO and Indian Navy. The system will provide much needed capability of delivering critical stores and emergency supplies at sea during peacetime and combat operations pic.twitter.com/5QATFD6W1n — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 24, 2025

