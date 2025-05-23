Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 23 (ANI): The District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans celebrated the operation, in which 27 naxals were neutralised, including the general secretary of the banned Maoist organisation, Basavaraju.

In the videos, the personnel were seen dancing and celebrating the operation's success among each other. Despite the rain, personnel enjoyed the splashes and danced to songs by playing with colour.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Storm: At Least 15 People Killed As Violent Storm Triggers Factory Fire, Wall Collapse and Accidents.

The relatives of the DRG personnel welcomed them with arti and chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

The Inspector General (IG) of Bastar Range in Chhattisgarh, P Sundarraj, on Thursday said CPI (Maoist) general secretary Basavaraju, who was killed in an encounter on Wedenesday, had an active role in the planning of many Naxalite attacks on security forces and people's representatives, and termed his killing a great achievement in the anti-Naxal operation.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Bludgeons 17-Year-Old Boy to Death With Gas Cylinder After Catching Him in Compromising Position With Wife Following Night of Drinking in Gulabi Nagar; Arrested.

Basavaraju was among the 27 Naxals killed in the joint operation of the security forces in the Abujmarh forests of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

AK-47 rifles, SLR-INSAS carbines, and other arms and ammunition in heavy numbers were recovered. One DRG jawan was martyred and several others were injured in the operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the efforts of India's security forces after 27 Maoists, including top CPI-Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, were killed in a major operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that this is the first time in three decades of India's battle against Naxalism that a General Secretary-ranked leader has been neutralised by the security forces.

Noting that Basavaraju was the backbone of the Naxal movement, Amit Shah said that 54 Naxalites have been arrested and that 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, after the completion of Operation Black Forest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)