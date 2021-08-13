Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Friday said a special campaign for registration, deletion and correction of particulars in voter list has begun in the state in accordance with the Election Commission of India guidelines.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Abducted And Raped In Barmer District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Known as special summary revision, this gives an opportunity to citizens to register themselves as voters and also to verify their electoral details through offline or online medium.

In view of the upcoming assembly election in the first quarter of next year, this exercise will be extensively carried out across the state from district level, constituency level to right up to the booth level, he said in an official release issued here.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal-Based Trader Duped Of Rs 30,000 By Online Fraudster Posing As Transporter; Case Registered.

A door-to-door exercise shall be undertaken by the Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) between August 9 till October 31 to further intensify the campaign.

People who have not been able to register themselves as voters and those who find errors in the electoral rolls or have migrated to some other constituency, can utilize the special summary revision of the roll with the qualifying date as January 1, 2022, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)