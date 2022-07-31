Agartala, Jul 30 (PTI) Tripura is set to join on Monday the nationwide drive for linking Aadhaar number with voter identity card, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte said.

The two-month-long exercise is aimed at preparing "clean and transparent" photo-based electoral rolls, removing all duplications, he told reporters.

Tripura, which is set to go to polls next year, has 60 Assembly constituencies and 27 lakh electorate.

Gitte said booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit the houses of electors for the drive.

“The process will be voluntary and we appeal to all the electors to cooperate with the BLOs when they visit their houses. Under no circumstance, Aadhaar number of voters will not be published on the electoral rolls or voters' slips,” he explained.

The CEO also said that voter's list would be completely error-free once the Aadhaar number gets linked with the elector's photo identity card (EPIC).

Gitte further said youth over 17 can now apply in advance for enrolment without having to wait to turn 18 years -- the eligible age for gaining voting rights.

“During the course of the drive to link Aadhaar number with the EPIC, BLOs will inquire if the family has any member who is 17 years old. If the answer is yes, BLO will take steps to enrol his/her names in the electoral roll for registration,” he added.

