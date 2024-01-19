Rohtak (Haryana) [India], January 19 (ANI): A drive to recruit more than 10,000 Indian construction workers in Israel began at the Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana's Rohtak.

The Public Relations Officer of Maharishi Dayanand University, Sunit Mukherjee, said that, as per the agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Israel, this recruitment is being organised by the Skill Development Corporation. Taking this initiative, the Haryana government is calling skilled people for recruitment under skill employment, in which only carpenters, masons, electricians, plumbers, welders, etc. have been called for this recruitment.

The Public Relations Officer of Maharishi Dayanand University, Sunit Mukherjee, highlighted that the new initiative attracted a large number of people from other states.

"According to this initiative of the Haryana government, arrangements have been made to send 10,000 people from Haryana to Israel. Due to good jobs and a good country, a large number of people from other states are also coming for recruitment in Rohtak."

The Public Relations Officer of Maharishi Dayanand University, Sunit Mukherjee, emphasised the people's will to go to Israel despite the war-like situation.

"People who reached here told us that they came to know about the recruitment through the media, in which a salary of more than one lakh has been mentioned and people want to go to Israel to earn money despite the war-like situation."

The Public Relations Officer of Maharishi Dayanand University, Sunit Mukherjee, highlighted that the drive will continue until January 21.

"According to the agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Israel, recruitment is being organised for skilled people at Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana. Skill Development Corporation is organising the recruitment drive under Skill Employment. The recruitment is being organised until January 21st."

Ashok Kumar, an applicant from Rajasthan, said that he wanted to go to Israel and the Israeli government would provide him with a secure environment to work.

"I am unemployed here and want to move to Israel to earn money. The Israeli government will make the necessary arrangements to provide us with a safe and secure environment." (ANI)

