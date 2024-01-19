Delhi, January 19: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled for January 2024. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website, ctet.nic.in, by entering their application number and date of birth.

The nationwide teacher eligibility test will be conducted in two shifts on January 21. The first shift is from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are advised to reach the examination venue 120 minutes before the start of the exam. Latecomers will not be allowed to take the exam.

The CTET January 2024 examination will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach grades 1 through 5, while Paper II is for those interested in teaching grades 6 through 8.

CTET January 2024 Admit Card: How to Download

Go to ctet.nic.in, the official website for the CBSE CTET. At this point, click the “Download Admit Card: CTET-Jan-2024" link that has been activated. Enter your login information. The screen will display your CTET admission card 2024. Print the CTET admit card 2024 for future reference after downloading it.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the CTET to the Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi. Passing the CTET is a fundamental requirement for being eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of Section 2 of the RTE Act. It's important to note that CTET qualifying certificates have lifetime validity for appointments. Candidates can attempt the CTET as many times as they wish without any restrictions.

