Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said drone technology can play an important role in construction, agriculture, delivery of small logistics, medicines and food, and it can be adopted as a new mode for self employment.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss the role of National Resource Management and Agro-ecology towards achieving the motto of 'Samridh Himachal-Green Himachal' here, he said the government will support the drone-based enterprise development on mission mode by providing technical training and all kinds of support needed to drone pilots.

Also Read | COP29: An Initiative of Ethics, Climate Concerns, or Commercial Interests?.

This will be a better option for the youth to start with the government support as the drone courses will be started in State Industrial Training Institutes (ITI's), he said in a statement issued here, and added that 15,000 drone-driven services will be created in near future.

To make Himachal a green and clean state, the government is working towards judiciously utilising the existing natural resources of the state and effective steps will be taken to make the state self-reliant by 2027 and most prosperous by 2032, he said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: Government Strengthened Spirit of Constitution Over Last 10 Years, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The chief minister said medium and small scale industries play a pivotal role in creating opportunities of self employment for the youth. The government is serious in setting up such units in the state so that the youth can also contribute towards strengthening the economy.

He said a target has been set to bring 10 per cent (16 lakh) sloping roof households and buildings under the Solar Rooftop Subsidy Scheme on mission mode. The youth can earn by selling excess electricity produced to the government, he said.

The government is mulling to raise the price of electricity purchase and facilitate bank loans in near future, he added.

Earlier, Director National Resource Management and Agro-ecology gave a detailed presentation on the green and clean initiatives of the state and the measures to be adopted to make it 'Samriddh (prosperous) Himachal'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)