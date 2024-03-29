New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police's crime branch busted a drug trafficking racket in West Delhi and arrested two Nigerian nationals with ecstasy pills on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about the supply and sale of MDMA, popularly known as Ecstasy, the crime branch laid a trap in the Nihal Vihar area, police said.

The police recovered 31 grams of the ecstasy pills worth more than Rs 10 lakh in the international market from the duo, they said.

The accused – King Okorie Johnson Arinze (28) and Chibuzdo (31) – came to India seven years ago on a tourist visa. However, when their visa expired, they stayed back and started small businesses. After suffering losses, they began to deal in drugs to earn easy money, police said.

The team also arrested the receiver of the contraband during the raid, they said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the supplier as well, they added.

