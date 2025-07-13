Srinagar, Jul 13 (PTI) The Srinagar Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested two people allegedly running a drug smuggling racket operating in Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.

"The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Srinagar Zone, has successfully busted a narcotics smuggling racket operating in South Kashmir with the arrest of two key accused, including a former militant," the department said in a statement.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

The bureau had conducted an operation in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on July 8 and July 9.

"The operation led to the seizure of about 28 kilograms of poppy straw and the arrest of the two accused persons -- Shabir Ahmad and Mohammad Amin," it said.

Also Read | Patna: Lawyer Jitendra Mahato Shot Dead in Sultanganj in Brazen Attack, Series of Killings in Bihar Sparks Outrage (Watch Video).

About 11 kilograms more of poppy straw was recovered from the premises of Shabir Ahmad.

Investigation has revealed that Shabir Ahmad had been a member of the banned outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and was arrested in 1996 for terror activities. He was released in 2004.

Officials said Mohammad Amin was found involved in two NDPS cases — one registered at Indaura Police Station of Himachal Pradesh in 2017, and the other at Srigufwara Police Station in J-K.

Amin secured bail in both cases, officials said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)