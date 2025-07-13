Patna (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI): In yet another appalling incident highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, unidentified assailants gunned down a lawyer in Patna's Sultanganj area on Sunday, police said.

The victim, identified as Jitendra Mahato, aged around 58, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

This killing comes close on the heels of the recent murders of prominent businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka and another individual in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar area, intensifying opposition criticism against the Nitish Kumar-led government over rising crime in the state.

Meanwhile, the Police are present at the scene, and an investigation is underway.

On the incident, SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar, said that the man identified as Jitendra Mahato was shot dead by unidentified criminals in Patna, and succumbed to his injuries.

Police recovered three bullet shells from the scene and are investigating the motive and identities of the assailants. FSL teams have been deployed, and CCTV footage is being examined.

"Criminals shot a person named Jitendra Mahato. He was taken to the PMCH hospital for treatment, where he died. The family said that he used to come here every day to drink tea. Today, he came here to drink tea and was shot while returning... Three bullet shells have been recovered from the spot. The identities of the criminals and their motives behind this incident are being investigated. FSL teams, local police, and the SDO were called after I learned about the incident. All the CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being examined... The case is being investigated from every angle," he said.

Preliminary information suggests the deceased was a lawyer who had not practised for the last two years. The case is under thorough investigation, as stated by SP.

"On the basis of preliminary information, we got to know that the accused was a lawyer, but was not practising for the last two years," he said.

On the pertaining law and order situation, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday claimed there was no organised crime in the State, adding that "it is a bit difficult for the government to stop" murders stemming from personal disputes.

"There is good governance in Bihar, there is no organised crime," Choudhary told ANI.

"If a murder is taking place due to some personal dispute, then it is a bit difficult for the government to stop it. But no organised crime will be allowed to take place in Bihar. This is clear," he added.

Earlier in the day, pointing out the murder of a BJP leader in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack against the NDA government in Bihar. He asked whether "anyone in the NDA government is willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes."

"And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?" Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

"Everyone knows about the CM's health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing? No statement from the corrupt Bhunja-DK party?" he added. (ANI)

