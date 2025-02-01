Jodhpur, February 1 (PTI) Jodhpur Range Police on Saturday arrested a wanted drug smuggler who carried a cash reward of Rs 30,000 on his head, an official said.

The accused, Narendra Kumar Bishnoi, belongs to Barmer and was arrested by the special Cyclone team of the range police from his farmhouse in Phalodi district.

He would obtain the drugs from Manipur and sell them at different places in Rajasthan, the official added.

IGP (Jodhpur Range) Vikas Kumar said that the accused used to travel by airplane to Assam and then to Manipur. However, while bringing back drugs, he travelled in trains.

Kumar said that after completing his 12th grade, the accused started a stainless steel business but switched to the drug trade soon due to low earnings in the business.

"In 2021, around 20,000 illegal narcotic pills were seized in Ganganagar district that belonged to him. A case was registered against him, following which he went into hiding. But even during his hiding, he continued to be in the trade and supplied large quantities of illegal opium from Manipur to the border districts of Rajasthan," Kumar said.

