Diphu, Jan 28 (PTI) Drugs worth over Rs 7 crore were seized from a truck and one person was arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched an operation in Sukanjan area of National Highway-39, and intercepted the truck travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Golaghat in Assam.

During the search operation, 745.74 gm of heroin, packed in 70 plastic packets, were recovered from the vehicle, he said.

The truck driver has been arrested and investigation is underway, the officer added.

