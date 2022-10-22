Buxar (Bihar) , Oct 22 (PTI) An assistant jailer of Buxar open jail in Bihar and a police constable were arrested after they were found drunk on Saturday in violation of the prohibition which is in place in the state for over six years, police said.

It is suspected the two consumed liquor in Uttar Pradesh and then entered Bihar, a police official said.

Buxar is on the border of the two states.

“The anti-liquor task force of Bihar arrested two persons on Saturday near the Bihar-UP border in Buxar on charges of flouting the ban on sale and consumption of alcohol that has been in force in the state. The accused revealed their identuty during interrogation," said Dinesh Kumar Malakar, the station house officer of Buxar city police station.

The duo was sent for medical examination to the district hospital where it was confirmed that they had consumed liquor and a case has registered against them, he added.

The state government had banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale, consumption of liquor on April 5, 2016. It had made violation of the Bihar Prohibitio and Excise Act 2016 a punishable offence.

