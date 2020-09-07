Noida (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died allegedly after falling in an inebriated condition and hitting his head against a blunt object in a vacant plot of a housing society in Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

Dhiraj Kumar Manjhi was in a vacant plot of land of Ecotech 12 area when the incident took place around midnight, the police said.

Manjhi hailed from Lakhisarai in Bihar and was currently living in Ecotech 12 area, under the Bisrakh police station limits, an official said.

“Locals said Manjhi was very drunk last night. He slipped and hit his head with some blunt object, leading to a head injury and subsequent death,” the local police official said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

