Delhi, January 8: Hundreds of residents in the Delta 1 sector of Greater Noida have reported falling ill over the last week, with many blaming the local tap water supply for the outbreak. Common symptoms among the affected include severe stomach aches, vomiting, fever, and diarrhea. Local health clinics have seen a significant surge in patients from the area, leading to urgent calls for the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to investigate the quality of the water distribution network.

The situation has caused widespread panic among the 400 families living in the sector, as the number of sick individuals continues to rise. Residents claim that the water supplied to their homes has recently appeared discolored and carries a distinct, foul odor. While some have switched to bottled water for drinking, others who rely solely on the municipal supply remain at risk. Delhi Water Contamination: Kunwar Singh Colony Residents Struggle for Months As Complaints Fall on Deaf Ears.

Dozens Sickened in Greater Noida as Sewage Allegedly Taps into Delta 1 Drinking Water

According to the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA), almost every second household in Delta 1 has at least one person suffering from a waterborne ailment. Local doctors report that the symptoms are consistent with gastroenteritis, often caused by the consumption of contaminated water or food.

Residents expressed frustration over the delay in the official response. Many noted that while they pay their water bills regularly, the basic necessity of clean water is not being met. "We are forced to spend thousands on medical bills and private water tankers," one resident said, highlighting the financial burden placed on families. Indore Water Crisis: Residents of Bakery Gali Claim Using Contaminated, Insect-Infested Water.

In response to the growing outcry, officials from the Greater Noida Authority visited the sector on Thursday, January 8, to inspect the primary water tanks and supply lines. They have collected multiple water samples from different points in the sector to be sent for laboratory testing.

GNIDA officials said that they are checking for any underground pipeline bursts or illegal connections that might be causing the contamination. They have also assured residents that the water tanks will be cleaned and chlorinated as a precautionary measure while they wait for the test results.

Delta 1 is one of the older sectors in Greater Noida, and residents argue that the aging infrastructure is no longer capable of supporting the growing population. They point to frequent pipeline leakages and a lack of regular maintenance of the overhead water tanks as recurring issues.

Water Crisis in Indore

Meanwhile, a severe water contamination crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura neighborhood has claimed at least 18 lives and sickened nearly 2,800 people since late December 2025. Investigations revealed that a decades-old Narmada drinking water pipeline, which passed directly beneath a public toilet built without a septic tank, had ruptured and allowed raw sewage to seep into the municipal supply.

Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of deadly pathogens, including E. coli and Vibrio cholerae, leading to a massive outbreak of gastroenteritis and multi-organ failure among residents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

